Five-door Force Gurkha spied on test

-Will be slotted in above the three-door Gurkha

-Spotted with side-facing second-row seats

A five-door version of the Force Gurkha has been spotted on test. This will be a higher spec version of the SUV and this specific test vehicle has been spotted with side-facing rear seats indicating a six, seven and even a possible nine-seat configuration.

In terms of exterior design apart from the two additional doors, there are no real changes to the car. It retains the boxy, old-school SUV appearance of the second-generation Gurkha that Force launched in India last year. An additional will also include 18-inch wheels with road-biased tyres for this five-door model. The current car rides on 16-inch wheels with off-road biased tyres.

The powertrain configuration is expected to go unchanged which in this case is the Mercedes’ sourced 2.6-litre diesel that produces 90bhp/250Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual. 4X4 tech is standard for the Gurkha.

The world of five-door lifestyle SUVs will get super competitive in 2023 with this five-door Gurkha, five-door Maruti Jimny and in 2024 a five-door version of the Thar.

