            Five-door Force Gurkha spied on test

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 03 August 2022,15:14 PM IST

            -Will be slotted in above the three-door Gurkha

            -Spotted with side-facing second-row seats

            A five-door version of the Force Gurkha has been spotted on test. This will be a higher spec version of the SUV and this specific test vehicle has been spotted with side-facing rear seats indicating a six, seven and even a possible nine-seat configuration.

            In terms of exterior design apart from the two additional doors, there are no real changes to the car. It retains the boxy, old-school SUV appearance of the second-generation Gurkha that Force launched in India last year. An additional will also include 18-inch wheels with road-biased tyres for this five-door model. The current car rides on 16-inch wheels with off-road biased tyres.

            The powertrain configuration is expected to go unchanged which in this case is the Mercedes’ sourced 2.6-litre diesel that produces 90bhp/250Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual. 4X4 tech is standard for the Gurkha.

            The world of five-door lifestyle SUVs will get super competitive in 2023 with this five-door Gurkha, five-door Maruti Jimny and in 2024 a five-door version of the Thar. 

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
            By Desirazu Venkat08/03/2022 15:37:25

            New features for the XT trim

            By Desirazu Venkat08/03/2022 15:14:10

            Expected to be launched next year

            By Desirazu Venkat08/03/2022 14:58:39

            It is a lower spec version of the Tiago NRG

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/03/2022 12:49:37

            The Grand Vitara will be available in two different hybrid petrol engine options.

            By Desirazu Venkat08/02/2022 20:42:10

            New lower spec version of the Tiago NRG

            By Desirazu Venkat08/02/2022 20:34:24

            The Alto K10 returns after a year

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/02/2022 09:05:30

            The India-spec Hyundai Tucson will be available in a choice of two powertrain options.

