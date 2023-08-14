Tata surpasses 1 lakh EV sales milestone

Tata Motors has added yet another feather to its cap by selling 1 lakh units of electric vehicles in India. In fact, the carmaker achieved the last 50,000 unit sales milestone in just nine months.

With this feat, Tata claims that its EVs have cumulatively covered a distance of 1.4 billion kilometres, equivalent to almost three round trips to the sun. The manufacturer also added that Tata EV owners have saved a total of 2,19,432 tons of CO2 and a staggering Rs. 700 crore on fuel costs. This reflects positively on Tata’s carbon-zero electrification plan.

The Indian manufacturer has also revealed the third phase of its EV strategy. Under this plan, Tata Motors will offer different body styles at accessible prices in the country to meet the needs of customers. Notably, the company has already showcased the electric versions of the Curvv, Harrier, Sierra, and the Avinya, and these will hit Indian roads in the coming years.

Tata Tiago EV ₹ 8.69 Lakh Onwards

