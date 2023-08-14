    Recently Viewed
            Tata surpasses 1 lakh EV sales milestone

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 14 August 2023,21:16 PM IST

            Tata Motors has added yet another feather to its cap by selling 1 lakh units of electric vehicles in India. In fact, the carmaker achieved the last 50,000 unit sales milestone in just nine months.

            Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter

            With this feat, Tata claims that its EVs have cumulatively covered a distance of 1.4 billion kilometres, equivalent to almost three round trips to the sun. The manufacturer also added that Tata EV owners have saved a total of 2,19,432 tons of CO2 and a staggering Rs. 700 crore on fuel costs. This reflects positively on Tata’s carbon-zero electrification plan.

            Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter

            The Indian manufacturer has also revealed the third phase of its EV strategy. Under this plan, Tata Motors will offer different body styles at accessible prices in the country to meet the needs of customers. Notably, the company has already showcased the electric versions of the Curvv, Harrier, Sierra, and the Avinya, and these will hit Indian roads in the coming years.

            All Popular Cars