            Mahindra reveals Scorpio N Pik Up Concept in South Africa

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 15 August 2023,19:49 PM IST

            Mahindra showcased its new global Pik Up Concept at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa. Based on a new-gen ladder frame platform, the Global Pik Up is likely to make it to the production line in 2025.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up Left Front Three Quarter

            In terms of design, the new Scorpio N-based Pik Up Concept gets reprofiled LED headlamps, a new blacked-out grille with yellow inserts, a funky front bumper with vertically-stacked LED DRLs, two tow hooks finished in red, all-black cladding chunky tyres, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, a roof rack, a dual-cab setup, vertically stacked taillights, Mahindra lettering on the tailgate, and a grey skid plate on the rear bumper.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up Left Side View

            On the features front, the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Concept will come equipped with features like Level 2 ADAS technology, trailer sway mitigation, airbags all around, drowsy driver detection, 5G connectivity, an electric sunroof, semi-automatic parking, and more. The carmaker also aims at a five-star safety rating in an NCAP crash test.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up Front View

            Finer details regarding the powertrain of the new Scorpio-N Pik Up Concept have not been revealed. That said, it will get a new mHawk diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, sending power to the wheels via a 4WD system. Mahindra will initially introduce the model in markets, including South Africa, ANZ, Africa MENA & SCA, followed by the ASEAN region.

            All Popular Cars