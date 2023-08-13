    Recently Viewed
            Toyota’s Fronx-based crossover likely to be christened Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Sunday 13 August 2023,21:40 PM IST

            Toyota India has recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’ hinting at an entry into the crossover segment. The Taisor will be the fourth offering from the Maruti-Toyota alliance after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Invicto, and the recently revealed Toyota Rumion

            In line with the collaboration, the Taisor will share many styling elements from the Fronx. To differentiate, the automaker will revise its front grille, front and rear bumpers, and alloy wheels. Inside, the changes could be limited to a new dual-tone interior theme, new upholstery, and a Toyota badge on the steering wheel. 

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front View

            Under the hood, the Taisor is likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre booster jet turbo-petrol engine as that of the Fronx. The former will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit, while the latter will be paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter. 

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to make its market debut in the coming months. We expect the Taisor to be priced somewhere between Rs. 7.70 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). 

