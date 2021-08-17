Please Tell Us Your City

      Tata renames the HXB concept to Hornbill; likely to debut in a few months

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 17 August 2021,18:50 PM IST

      India, already one of the largest automotive markets in the world, is rapidly growing to become an SUV dominant market. Hence most brands are preparing to launch their SUVs in the country. Tata unveiled the concept HBX at the 2020 Auto Expo, now the production version of the small B-segment SUV has been officially named the Hornbill. The brand is likely to launch the Hornbill in India in a couple of months.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The front-end of the concept model is reminiscent of the Harrier - daytime running lamps are located up top instead of conventional headlights. Meanwhile, a redesigned set of tail lamps resembles the ones fitted on the Nexon. The actual production version is expected to closely resemble the concept HBX.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The interior looks familiar, with the steering wheel, semi-digital instrument cluster and infotainment systems looking like those in other Tata vehicles. Additionally, there are square-shaped air-con vents, a manual gear stick, automatic climate control and an engine start/stop switch.

      Dashboard

      Like the Altroz, this all-new SUV will also use Tata’s new ALFA platform. The Hornbill is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre engine from the Tiago and Tigor. It could be paired with an AMT alongside a standard manual gearbox.

      Rear View

      Tata is going to enter a new segment with the Hornbill which was only occupied by cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. It will see the direct competition from Hyundai in the form of the upcoming new Casper SUV.

