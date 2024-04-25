Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to get a facelift

Isuzu has revealed the first teaser for a facelift of its D-Max V-Cross pickup truck. The update arrives almost two years after the car’s last upgrade and the teaser indicates that features getting the biggest refresh.

On the outside, the new V-Cross will get updated front and rear skid plates, new alloy wheels, a chrome finish for the fog light surround, a revised running board, wheel cladding, and silver roof rails. However, the bigger changes are on the inside where it gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a black and silver dashboard, and a brown and black upholstery theme.

The updated Isuzu V-Cross to will be powered by the same 1.9-litre, diesel engine producing 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. The transmission includes a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic units offered in 4x2 and 4x4 versions. The V-Cross had a run as a niche product but now there will be competition from Toyota, Mahindra and even Kia.

isuzu | D Max | Isuzu D Max