Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Honda Amaze facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Tuesday 17 August 2021,19:41 PM IST

      A facelift for the Honda Amaze will be launched in the Indian car market tomorrow. This is a mid-life facelift for the Japanese automaker’s compact sedan and sees it get updates both on the inside and outside.

      Exterior changes comprise a new grille, projector headlamps, design for the alloy wheels and a slightly modified design for the tail lamps. The interiors remain unchanged but there are some new silver inserts in the doors, centre console and dashboard.

      Under the bonnet, it is business as usual with a 1.2-litre petrol producing 89bhp/110Nm or with a 1.5-litre diesel producing 98bhp/200Nm in MT guise and 79bhp/160Nm in CVT guise. The petrol too can be had with either a five-speed manual or the CVT.

      Like the current car there’s going be four trim levels across the manual and automatic options with the top-of-the-line VX versions getting features like climate control, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounting points will be standard across the range.

      The Honda Amaze is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire as well cars like the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Tata Altroz. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. 

      Honda Amaze Facelift ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
      Honda | Honda Amaze facelift | Amaze Facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Smart tips to save on car insurance premiums

      Smart tips to save on car insurance premiums

      By Finserv MARKETS (Sponsored)08/16/2021 18:54:59

      You can create the right balance between adequately protecting your vehicle while saving on insurance premiums by following a few smart tips.

      Tata Tigor EV to be revealed tomorrow

      Tata Tigor EV to be revealed tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/17/2021 22:20:46

      Tata is going to unveil another pure electric vehicle - the Tigor EV tomorrow. It will be the second electric car to be powered by Ziptron after the Nexon EV.

      Honda Amaze facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      Honda Amaze facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat08/17/2021 19:41:10

      Its a mid-life update for the Honda Amaze with exterior and feature changes

      Tata renames the HXB concept to Hornbill; likely to debut in a few months

      Tata renames the HXB concept to Hornbill; likely to debut in a few months

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/17/2021 18:49:12

      Tata is preparing to enter the new segment with its brand-new Hornbill SUV. Showcased as concept HBX, the car has been officially renamed Hornbill. It is likely to be launched in India in few months.

      Lamborghini launches Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India

      Lamborghini launches Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/16/2021 16:25:22

      The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition has been launched in India. The first customer car, finished in a shade of Nero Noctis with Arancio Argos accents, was recently delivered to its owner.

      The Mahindra XUV700 launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

      The Mahindra XUV700 launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/14/2021 22:46:46

      Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in India with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in four variants and three engine alternatives.

      Kia to introduce a new variant in the Carnival line-up; likely to be launched in September 2021

      Kia to introduce a new variant in the Carnival line-up; likely to be launched in September 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/14/2021 20:18:24

      The Kia Carnival MPV is currently offered in three variants that include Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. The model is powered by a 197bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      ₹ 12.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze Facelift

      Honda Amaze Facelift

      ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 4.99 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars