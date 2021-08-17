Honda Amaze facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

A facelift for the Honda Amaze will be launched in the Indian car market tomorrow. This is a mid-life facelift for the Japanese automaker’s compact sedan and sees it get updates both on the inside and outside.

Exterior changes comprise a new grille, projector headlamps, design for the alloy wheels and a slightly modified design for the tail lamps. The interiors remain unchanged but there are some new silver inserts in the doors, centre console and dashboard.

Under the bonnet, it is business as usual with a 1.2-litre petrol producing 89bhp/110Nm or with a 1.5-litre diesel producing 98bhp/200Nm in MT guise and 79bhp/160Nm in CVT guise. The petrol too can be had with either a five-speed manual or the CVT.

Like the current car there’s going be four trim levels across the manual and automatic options with the top-of-the-line VX versions getting features like climate control, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounting points will be standard across the range.

The Honda Amaze is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire as well cars like the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Tata Altroz. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Honda Amaze Facelift ₹ N/A Onwards

