Hyundai reveals production timeline of Creta EV

Hyundai Motor Group recently announced a slew of mid-term and long-term strategies for the Indian market. These strategies include expanding the EV lineup, creating an EV ecosystem, and more.

Hyundai India plans to unveil its first locally produced EV in the country next year. While the carmaker has not revealed the details of this model, the Creta EV has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, making it the most likely candidate for this plan. The production of the Creta EV is scheduled to begin by the end of 2024 and will be followed by five more EVs by 2030.

Further, Hyundai aims to expand its EV charging station network to 485 stations by 2030. Earlier this year, Hyundai and Kia signed an MoU with Exide Energy Solutions to pursue local production of batteries for Indian models.

During the same event, the Indian arm of the Korean automobile brand revealed that it will add production of two lakh units annually with the start of operations at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra in the second half of 2025. This, along with the production of the Chennai facility, will take the total production capacity of the company in India to 10 lakh units annually.

