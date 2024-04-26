    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai reveals production timeline of Creta EV

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 26 April 2024,16:28 PM IST

            Hyundai Motor Group recently announced a slew of mid-term and long-term strategies for the Indian market. These strategies include expanding the EV lineup, creating an EV ecosystem, and more.

            Hyundai India plans to unveil its first locally produced EV in the country next year. While the carmaker has not revealed the details of this model, the Creta EV has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, making it the most likely candidate for this plan. The production of the Creta EV is scheduled to begin by the end of 2024 and will be followed by five more EVs by 2030.

            Further, Hyundai aims to expand its EV charging station network to 485 stations by 2030. Earlier this year, Hyundai and Kia signed an MoU with Exide Energy Solutions to pursue local production of batteries for Indian models.

            During the same event, the Indian arm of the Korean automobile brand revealed that it will add production of two lakh units annually with the start of operations at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra in the second half of 2025. This, along with the production of the Chennai facility, will take the total production capacity of the company in India to 10 lakh units annually.

            Hyundai Creta EV
            HyundaiCreta EV ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta EV | Hyundai Creta EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV3XO to get new variant nomenclature

            Mahindra XUV3XO to get new variant nomenclature

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/27/2024 12:58:44

            The variant names for the XUV3XO include AX, MX and AXL pro

            Audi cars to be expensive from June 2024

            Audi cars to be expensive from June 2024

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/27/2024 08:10:15

            The ex-showroom prices of all Audi models will be increased by two per cent from 1 June, 2024.

            Jeep Wrangler facelift launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh

            Jeep Wrangler facelift launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah04/27/2024 08:23:33

            Jeep India has launched the 2024 iteration of the Wrangler SUV with new features, fresh colour scheme, and subtle styling upgrades.

            Hyundai reveals production timeline of Creta EV

            Hyundai reveals production timeline of Creta EV

            By Aditya Nadkarni04/26/2024 16:28:19

            Hyundai India will unveil its first locally produced EV in the country next year.

            Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to get a facelift

            Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to get a facelift

            By Desirazu Venkat04/25/2024 17:32:46

            The updates are mostly cosmetic and both on the inside and outside

            Citroen and Jeep cars to get expensive from 30 April

            Citroen and Jeep cars to get expensive from 30 April

            By Jay Shah04/25/2024 08:16:24

            The prices of select Jeep and Citroen models are set to increase by up to Rs. 17,000 from 30 April.

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/23/2024 20:23:07

            The Bolero Neo, Kia Carens and Honda Amaze were tested

            Featured Cars

            Jeep Wrangler

            Jeep Wrangler

            ₹ 62.65 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 11.39 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Jeep Wrangler

            Jeep Wrangler

            ₹ 62.65 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 1.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 10.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 11.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars