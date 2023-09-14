Tata Nexon facelift launched in India at Rs 8.09 lakh

The long overdue update for the Tata Nexon SUV has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 8.09 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). It’s the most significant update for the compact SUV since its launch in 2017 and sees it get new features, exterior design as well and a new DCT for the petrol engine.

On the outside, the Nexon gets a new face, design for the wheels and updated tail lamps. The interior has been overhauled completely with a new steering, new climate control panel, fully digital instrument cluster and updated UI for the infotainment system. New features include auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, height adjustment for both front occupants and six airbags across the variant range.

The variant nomenclature too has been updated and moved from the X versions to new names the likes of which include Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless divided across petrol MT, diesel MT, petrol AT and diesel AT amounting to 59 versions making it one of the most diverse offerings across the table. In terms of colours, you have six single-tone and two dual-tone schemes.

The petrol engine on offer is a 1.2-litre turbo producing 118bhp/170Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT. The diesel is a 1.2-litre turbo producing 113bhp/260Nm and can be had with a six-speed MT/AMT.

The Tata Nexon is a rival to the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

