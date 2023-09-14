    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon facelift launched in India at Rs 8.09 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 14 September 2023,12:40 PM IST

            The long overdue update for the Tata Nexon SUV has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 8.09 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). It’s the most significant update for the compact SUV since its launch in 2017 and sees it get new features, exterior design as well and a new DCT for the petrol engine. 

            On the outside, the Nexon gets a new face, design for the wheels and updated tail lamps. The interior has been overhauled completely with a new steering, new climate control panel, fully digital instrument cluster and updated UI for the infotainment system. New features include auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, height adjustment for both front occupants and six airbags across the variant range. 

            Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

            The variant nomenclature too has been updated and moved from the X versions to new names the likes of which include Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless divided across petrol MT, diesel MT, petrol AT and diesel AT amounting to 59 versions making it one of the most diverse offerings across the table. In terms of colours, you have six single-tone and two dual-tone schemes. 

            The petrol engine on offer is a 1.2-litre turbo producing 118bhp/170Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT. The diesel is a 1.2-litre turbo producing 113bhp/260Nm and can be had with a six-speed MT/AMT. 

            The Tata Nexon is a rival to the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

            Tata Nexon
            Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon Facelift | Tata Nexon Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 25 lakh unit sales milestone in India

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 25 lakh unit sales milestone in India

            By Haji Chakralwale09/15/2023 12:25:20

            Launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has surpassed a new milestone in India. The Indian automaker has sold over 25 lakh units of the entry-level sedan in India so far.

            Tata Nexon EV facelift prices in India start at Rs 14.74 lakh

            Tata Nexon EV facelift prices in India start at Rs 14.74 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/14/2023 13:03:53

            This is the first major update for the Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon facelift launched in India at Rs 8.09 lakh

            Tata Nexon facelift launched in India at Rs 8.09 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/14/2023 12:40:01

            This is the first mid-life update for the Tata Nexon since its arrival in 2017

            Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/13/2023 15:23:33

            The carmaker unveiled both the updated cars earlier this month, and bookings are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

            Maruti eVX to be sold through Nexa chain

            Maruti eVX to be sold through Nexa chain

            By Desirazu Venkat09/12/2023 14:46:05

            eVX is Maruti's first EV and will be launched in 2025

            Volkswagen Virtus gets new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour

            Volkswagen Virtus gets new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour

            By Haji Chakralwale09/12/2023 11:00:30

            Volkswagen India has updated the exterior colour options of the Virtus sedan with a new matte paint scheme.

            Limited edition Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore

            Limited edition Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore

            By Haji Chakralwale09/11/2023 14:29:02

            Audi India, to celebrate the festive season, has launched a special edition of its flagship SUV, the Q8, at a price tag of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). The new edition is available in three colour options – Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Daytona Grey, with only limited units on sale.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon EV

            ₹ 14.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai i20

            Hyundai i20

            ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars