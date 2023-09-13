    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 13 September 2023,17:30 PM IST

            Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV in the country tomorrow, 14 September. The carmaker unveiled both the updated cars earlier this month, and bookings are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

            In terms of features, the facelifted Tata Nexon siblings get a heavily updated design that includes new elements such as the front and rear bumpers, grille, split headlamps, LED taillights, LED light bars at the front and rear, 16-inch inch alloy wheels, and roof rails.

            Inside, both the updated sub-four metre SUVs from Tata come equipped with a two-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, fully digital instrument console, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch unit for the AC controls, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, OTA updates, and an electric sunroof.

            The 2023 Tata Nexon will be available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, coming with a range of transmission options. On the other hand, the Nexon EV facelift will be offered with 30kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs in the Medium Range and Long Range guise, respectively.

