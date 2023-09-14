Tata Nexon EV facelift prices in India start at Rs 14.74 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV facelift has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14.74 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is available in six variants across six colour options and two powertrain systems. This is the first major update for the electric SUV since its launch in 2020.

Externally, the Nexon EV like its ICE sibling gets a new face, and design for the wheels as well as the tail lamps. The interior too has been updated with the new design Tata steering wheel, infotainment system and full digital instrument cluster all adjusted to suit the EV persona of the Nexon Electric.

You can have the Nexon EV facelift in three trim levels- Creative+, Fearless+ and an EV-specific version called Empowered. It is being offered in six colour schemes across dual-tone and single-tone schemes. Top features include climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system, height adjustment for the front occupants, and V2L and V2V technology. All versions get six airbags and an SOS call button as standard.

The medium-range Nexon EV gets a 30kWh battery pack with a range of 325km while the more powerful long-range Nexon EV gets a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 465km. As a part of the deal, you get multiple levels of regen and paddle shifters to control them. The Tata Nexon EV is a rival to the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and future models from Hyundai, Kia and Maruti Suzuki.

Tata | Nexon EV Facelift | Tata Nexon EV Facelift