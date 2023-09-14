    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon EV facelift prices in India start at Rs 14.74 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 14 September 2023,13:03 PM IST

            The Tata Nexon EV facelift has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14.74 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is available in six variants across six colour options and two powertrain systems. This is the first major update for the electric SUV since its launch in 2020. 

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Instrument Cluster

            Externally, the Nexon EV like its ICE sibling gets a new face, and design for the wheels as well as the tail lamps. The interior too has been updated with the new design Tata steering wheel, infotainment system and full digital instrument cluster all adjusted to suit the EV persona of the Nexon Electric. 

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Dashboard

            You can have the Nexon EV facelift in three trim levels- Creative+, Fearless+ and an EV-specific version called Empowered. It is being offered in six colour schemes across dual-tone and single-tone schemes. Top features include climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system, height adjustment for the front occupants, and V2L and V2V technology. All versions get six airbags and an SOS call button as standard.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

            The medium-range Nexon EV gets a 30kWh battery pack with a range of 325km while the more powerful long-range Nexon EV gets a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 465km. As a part of the deal, you get multiple levels of regen and paddle shifters to control them. The Tata Nexon EV is a rival to the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and future models from Hyundai, Kia and Maruti Suzuki

            Tata | Nexon EV Facelift | Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 25 lakh unit sales milestone in India

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 25 lakh unit sales milestone in India

            By Haji Chakralwale09/15/2023 12:25:20

            Launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has surpassed a new milestone in India. The Indian automaker has sold over 25 lakh units of the entry-level sedan in India so far.

            Tata Nexon EV facelift prices in India start at Rs 14.74 lakh

            Tata Nexon EV facelift prices in India start at Rs 14.74 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/14/2023 13:03:53

            This is the first major update for the Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon facelift launched in India at Rs 8.09 lakh

            Tata Nexon facelift launched in India at Rs 8.09 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/14/2023 12:40:01

            This is the first mid-life update for the Tata Nexon since its arrival in 2017

            Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/13/2023 15:23:33

            The carmaker unveiled both the updated cars earlier this month, and bookings are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

            Maruti eVX to be sold through Nexa chain

            Maruti eVX to be sold through Nexa chain

            By Desirazu Venkat09/12/2023 14:46:05

            eVX is Maruti's first EV and will be launched in 2025

            Volkswagen Virtus gets new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour

            Volkswagen Virtus gets new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour

            By Haji Chakralwale09/12/2023 11:00:30

            Volkswagen India has updated the exterior colour options of the Virtus sedan with a new matte paint scheme.

            Limited edition Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore

            Limited edition Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore

            By Haji Chakralwale09/11/2023 14:29:02

            Audi India, to celebrate the festive season, has launched a special edition of its flagship SUV, the Q8, at a price tag of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). The new edition is available in three colour options – Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Daytona Grey, with only limited units on sale.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon EV

            ₹ 14.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai i20

            Hyundai i20

            ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars