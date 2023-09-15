Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 25 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Launched in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has surpassed a new milestone in India. The Indian automaker has sold over 25 lakh units of the entry-level sedan in India so far. As per Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire currently holds 50 per cent market share of the segment in the country.

The Dzire can be had in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with petrol and CNG powertrain options. It is retailed via the Arena dealership network at a starting price of Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, no direct competitors have crossed the 10 lakh sales milestone in the country yet.

Commenting on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to offering benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts.”

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.52 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire