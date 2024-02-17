    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon EV and Tiago EV prices cut in February

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 17 February 2024,14:52 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced a massive price cut for Nexon and Tiago electric vehicles.

            Tata Nexon EV Front View

            The prices of Tata Nexon EV have been slashed by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh and the range now starts from Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV can be had in medium and long-range versions. The prices of the former trims have been reduced by up to Rs. 35,000 whereas the latter gets a major price drop of nearly Rs. 1.20 lakh. With ARAI-certified ranges of 325km and 465km for the medium and long range trims, the Nexon EV is the prime rival to the MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400.

            Tata Nexon EV Rear Badge

            Meanwhile, the prices of the Tiago EV have been reduced by up to Rs. 70,000. The medium range versions get a price cut of up to Rs. 70,000 while the long range variants get a lesser Rs. 20,000 price revision. The Tiago EV is available with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs with claimed ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively and it goes up against the likes of the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV.

            Tata Tiago EV
