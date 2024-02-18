Hyundai seeing higher waiting period for Creta petrol range

It may have just launched in an updated avatar but the Hyundai Creta already has a significant waiting period. The petrol manual and automatic range has a waiting period in the duration of five to seven months while those looking to buy the diesel-powered models will have to wait for four to five months.

The Creta was updated at the start of this year and can be had with two petrol and diesel engine option. Transmission options, depending on the engine, include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Hyundai India launched the Creta SUV in January and already the SUV has crossed the 50,000 units booking milestone earlier this month.

The Hyundai Creta can be had in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), across petrol and diesel engines.

