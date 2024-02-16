BYD Seal EV India launch on 5 March

After the Atto 3, BYD India is all set to launch its second EV, Seal. Scheduled to be launched on 5 March, the four-door electric sedan will be the third EV from the automaker.

The Seal will be underpinned by the brand’s e-platform 3.0. Globally, it is offered with 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh battery packs with claimed ranges of up to 550km and 700km. It also boasts a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.8 seconds for the top-spec trim.

In terms of appearance, the Seal looks futuristic with oval-shaped LED headlamps, a sloping roofline, and flush-fitting door handles. Inside, the Seal will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.8-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Besides this, it is also expected to get a 360-degree camera, ambient lights, electric adjustment for front seats, wireless charger, and a heads-up display.

We expect BYD to price Seal between Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh, ex-showroom. Thus, the new BYD EV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

