            Tata Motors reveals Tata.ev as new brand identity for electric vehicles

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 30 August 2023,15:05 PM IST

            Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has announced a new brand identity called Tata.ev for its electric vehicles. This identity has been developed with Landor and Fitch by implementing a new ‘Orbit’ inspired logo, Evo Teal colour theme, Inter Typeface font, and new sound design for all the future electric vehicles. 

            Further, to reduce the impact on the environment, the new logo is based on white background, hence reducing ink usage. The digital accessories come with an all-black base, meaning they will use less battery and energy on digital displays.

            Currently, the brand retails three electric vehicles in the country. These include the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and the Tigor EV. Apart from this, cars like the Nexon EV facelift, Punch EV, Sierra EV, and the Curvv EV are also in the pipeline. 

            Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “We are entering a new era with Tata.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.”

