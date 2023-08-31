    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Arena celebrates sixth anniversary in India; sold over 70 lakh cars

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 31 August 2023,16:35 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is celebrating six years of its Arena retail chain in the country. Established back in 2017, the Maruti Suzuki Arena has a dealership network of 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities and has sold over 70 lakh cars since its operation. 

            Currently, there are nine products in the Arena portfolio. This includes the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Ertiga, Dzire, and the Brezza. These models contribute to over 68 per cent of the overall sales for the manufacturer. 

            Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by the idea of offering tailor-made experiences, the Arena channel has been able to touch the lives of over 70 lakh customers, in just six years. This is a true testament to the customer’s trust and confidence in the channel, encouraging us to meet and exceed their expectations. With 2,853 modern and trendy outlets, offering warm and personalised experiences for its young and dynamic customers. The Arena channel boasts of an unmatched, seamless, and connected car buying experience. In its effort to fulfill ever-evolving customer needs and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks, the Arena channel has emerged as the definitive choice for Indian car buyers.”

            Maruti Suzuki Arena celebrates sixth anniversary in India; sold over 70 lakh cars

