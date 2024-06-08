2WD Force Gurkha in the pipeline

The effect of the RWD Thar is already being felt on the Force Gurkha as the automaker is now working on a RWD version expected to be launched later this year. It’s expected to bring down the cast by up to Rs 2 lakh putting it much closer to the entry-level versions of the Thar.

The RWD Gurkha will be only offered with the three-door model and remain mechanically unchanged in terms of powertrain, size and capacity. At the heart of this exercise is Force’s 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel producing 138bhp/320Nm and mated to a five-speed MT. The removal of the 4WD system is also expected to make it lighter by at least a few kgs allowing for better mileage and acceleration.

The lifestyle SUV game has become tight all of a sudden with the Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Thar and now the recently updated Gurkha all vying for space. Force must strategically time the launch of the RWD Gurkha to maximise its chances and this could be just after the launch of the five-door Thar as all attention will be away from the three-door models in the immediate aftermath.

Force Motors | Force Motors Gurkha | Gurkha