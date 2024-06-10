    Recently Viewed
            Tata Altroz range upgraded with new features

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 10 June 2024,16:24 PM IST

            Hot on the heels of the high-performance Altroz Racer, Tata has also upgraded the top-spec versions of the standard Altroz.

            The upgrades have come for the XZ LUX XZ+S LUX and the XZ+ OS. These updated features can be had with petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel, and CNG powertrain options.

            XZ LUX

            For this variant the new features include an upgraded 10.24-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata is also offering a 360-degree camera system as standard.

            XZ+S LUX

            The XZ+S LUX variant also gets six airbags along with all the features of the XZ LUX.

            XZ+ OS

            Finally, the upgraded XZ+ OS variant of the Altroz gets iRA-connected car tech and an air purifier along with the above-mentioned features.

            The standard Altroz range now has the 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre NA petrol with iCNG, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The gearbox options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed DCT. Prices for the XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX variants start at Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 9.64 lakh, respectively. The upgraded XZ+ OS variant is priced at Rs. 9.98 lakh. It is a rival for the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Baleno.

