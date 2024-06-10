Vinfast VF e34 spied testing on Indian roads

Ahead of the official debut of VinFast, the prototype of VF e34 has been spotted testing in the country.

The VF e34 is an electric crossover and is offered with a 41.9kWh battery pack globally. The battery will feed the electric motor to produce 150bhp and 242Nm of peak torque with an NEDC claimed range of 318km. In terms of dimensions, the VF e34 has a wheelbase of 2.6 metres with a total length of 4.3 metres.

When launched in India, it will compete against other mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun. In the EV space, the rivals include Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra XUV400.

We expect the prices of the Vinfast VF e34 to be priced between Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

