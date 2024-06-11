This is most clear image (yet) of the Kia Carens facelift

The Kia Seltos and Sonet got upgrades in 2023 and now it’s the turn of the Carens MPV which is expected to get a major update, along the lines of what came to the Seltos, at the end of the year. The car has been spotted on multiple occasions and this time’s spy shots give us a clear idea of what Kia has planned for the Carens.

The images reveal that the updated Carens will get a new face with re-profiled headlamps and the latest version of Kia’s tiger nose grille. There are also expected to be new alloy wheels and of course, connected tail lamps for completing that Kia look.

The bigger changes will come inside where Kia is expected to add things like the level-2 ADAS, a new rear-seat package as a part of the deal. The car has already upgraded in terms of the new Digi-cluster and the new infotainment system. Engine options will remain unchanged with three 1.5-litre engines- two petrol and one diesel. All three get AT and MT options.

