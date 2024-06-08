    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XUV700 MX to be offered with an automatic gearbox soon

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 08 June 2024,10:35 AM IST

            Mahindra recently launched the Blaze Edition of the XUV700 and now the company is focusing on the lower variants to lure in more buyers. It will soon introduce automatic transmission for the base MX variant that could be offered in both petrol and diesel engines.

            Mahindra XUV700 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            Earlier this year, the MX variant also received an upgrade in the form of a seven-seat layout in addition to the five-seat version. With the coming update, the XUV700’s six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be made accessible with this variant.

            The XUV700 MX is equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tilt-adjustment for the steering wheel, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, smart door handles, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

            Mahindra XUV700
            MahindraXUV700 ₹ 13.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

