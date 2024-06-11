Skoda Kushaq Onyx now available with an automatic transmission

Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Onyx edition with an automatic gearbox. Earlier offered only with a manual gearbox, it now gets a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The Onyx slots between the Active and Ambition variants and is priced at Rs. 90,000 more than the manual version at Rs. 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kushaq Onyx is equipped with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, steel wheels with covers, a rear wiper, front fog lamps, and ‘Onyx’ badge on B-pillars.

Inside, the Onyx is equipped with six airbags, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, and ‘Onyx’ scuff plates and cushions.

The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that powers the Kushaq is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque.

