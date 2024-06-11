    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Kushaq Onyx now available with an automatic transmission

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 11 June 2024,13:00 PM IST

            Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Onyx edition with an automatic gearbox. Earlier offered only with a manual gearbox, it now gets a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

            Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

            The Onyx slots between the Active and Ambition variants and is priced at Rs. 90,000 more than the manual version at Rs. 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The Kushaq Onyx is equipped with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, steel wheels with covers, a rear wiper, front fog lamps, and ‘Onyx’ badge on B-pillars.

            Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the Onyx is equipped with six airbags, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, and ‘Onyx’ scuff plates and cushions.

            The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that powers the Kushaq is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque.

            Skoda Kushaq
            SkodaKushaq ₹ 11.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            This is most clear image (yet) of the Kia Carens facelift

            This is most clear image (yet) of the Kia Carens facelift

            By Desirazu Venkat06/11/2024 14:15:00

            We expect the Kia Carens facelift to be launched in India in early 2025

            Skoda Kushaq Onyx now available with an automatic transmission

            Skoda Kushaq Onyx now available with an automatic transmission

            By Jay Shah06/11/2024 13:00:55

            Skoda Kushaq Onyx gets a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

            Tata Altroz range upgraded with new features

            Tata Altroz range upgraded with new features

            By Desirazu Venkat06/10/2024 16:24:16

            In the standard Altroz range, the turbo petrol has been discontinued and features updates have been given for the top-spec models

            Vinfast VF e34 spied testing on Indian roads

            Vinfast VF e34 spied testing on Indian roads

            By Jay Shah06/10/2024 11:35:01

            Soon to be launched in India, the VinFast VF e34 has been spied testing on Indian roads.

            2WD Force Gurkha in the pipeline

            2WD Force Gurkha in the pipeline

            By Desirazu Venkat06/08/2024 15:24:37

            The RWD Gurkha is expected to be priced at least Rs 2 lakh less than the current 4WD range

            Mahindra XUV700 MX to be offered with an automatic gearbox soon

            Mahindra XUV700 MX to be offered with an automatic gearbox soon

            By Jay Shah06/08/2024 10:35:39

            The base MX variant of the XUV700 will soo get an automatic gearbox.

            Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

            Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat06/07/2024 13:24:06

            The Altroz Racer is available in three variants across three colour options and with one petrol engine option

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            ₹ 34.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars