Tata Nexon facelift variant details leaked ahead of launch

Tata Motors will introduce the 2023 Nexon in India in mid-September. Ahead of its price announcement, the variant details of the updated sub-four metre SUV have now been leaked on the web.

According to reports, the new Nexon facelift will be offered in six variants across the petrol and diesel powertrains. The current variant names (XE, XM, XZ, etc.) will soon be replaced by new names, including Smart, Smart+, Pure+, Creative+, Fearless, and Fearless+. The Smart and Fearless names are brand new, while the Pure and Creative names are already being offered in the Punch range.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon facelift is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer could be a DCT unit.

In terms of features, the facelifted Nexon will come equipped with a fully digital instrument console, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new gear lever, electric sunroof, and a new AC panel. Further, it will get new bumpers, split LED headlamps, Y-shaped LED taillights, LED light bar on the bootlid, and new alloy wheels.

