Jeep Compass prices revised again

Jeep India has revised the prices of the Compass SUV yet again. While the price of the base Sport variant has been slashed by Rs. 1.70 lakh, other trims are now expensive by Rs. 14,000.

The Jeep Compass can be had in Sport, Longitude, Longitude (O), Limited (O), S, and Blackshark with prices starting from Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the 1.4-litre turbo petrol discontinued, the Compass is now available only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It can be had with manual and automatic transmissions.

Besides this, Jeep recently launched the 2024 Wrangler and Meridian X in India.

