            Tata Harrier and Safari to get 1.5-litre TGDi turbo petrol in 2025

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 17 October 2023,15:46 PM IST

            At the launch of the Tata Safari and Harrier, the automaker confirmed that they were working on a TGDi turbo petrol for both SUVs. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, this turbo petrol engine produces 168bhp/280Nm. While no gearbox has been specified for this engine, looking at Tata’s current portfolio, we expect the six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT to be offered as part of the package.

            In the Harrier’s four-year and Safari’s three-year history both cars have only been offered with a 2.0-litre diesel that produces 168bhp/350Nm and mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The petrol engine will be a first for both models but also hints at export ambitions that Tata has for its two flagship SUVs. Mahindra has seen great success with the XUV700, Scorpio and even XUV500 over the last few years creating a market for mid-size to compact SUVs from the sub-continent.

            Tata Harrier Engine Shot

            Officially, Tata has said that this engine is in its testing phase and is expected to debut at the end of next year. We expect a market launch in early 2025 possibly at the next Auto Expo. When launched, it will take on the MG Hector 1.5 petrol, Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 TGDi petrol, Kia Caren TGDi 1.5 petrol, Maruti Grand Vitara 1.5 petrol and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder petrol.

            All Popular Cars