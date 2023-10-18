    Recently Viewed
            New Mercedes-Benz GLE and AMG C43 India launch on 2 November

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 18 October 2023,14:23 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch two new models in the coming month. While the first one is the updated GLE, the other one is the new and refreshed AMG C43. Both these cars will be launched in the county on 2 November.

            New Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE Left Front Three Quarter

            Like the recently launched GLC, the new Mercedes GLE will have a handful of cosmetic tweaks and revised steering wheel design and new features. As seen with the international-spec GLE, the one that is headed to India will get a new front grille with chrome studs pattern and LED headlamps with fresh cluster elements. The same revision will be carried out to the tail lamps and Mercedes will also have a different pattern for the alloy wheels.

            Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

            While the automaker already retails the E53 AMG Cabriolet and the SL55 Roadster in the country, it is now time for the C43 AMG to land on Indian shores. Propelled by a 2.0-litre engine, the motor puts out 402bhp and 500Nm of peak torque that is aided by an electric turbocharger and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

            Mercedes-Benz GLE Right Rear Three Quarter

            Besides this, the four-door sedan gets the AMG-specific front grille, 18 to 20-inch alloy wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, and silver-coloured aluminium paddle shifters.

