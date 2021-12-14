Skoda starts assembling new Kodiaq in India

Czech carmaker Skoda is gearing up to bring the new Kodiaq to the country. In fact, the brand has already commenced assembling the Kodiaq at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. And the brand is expected to launch it in India early in January 2022.

The most significant change for the India-spec Kodiaq will be in the form of a new 1,984cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Interestingly, the Kodiaq is most likely to get the same engine available in the new Tiguan, which produces 188bhp and 320Nm.

Debuted in 2016, the Kodiaq uses VW Group’s MQB A2 platform. The VW Tiguan and Seat Tarraco utilise the same architecture. More to the point, Skoda showcased the Kodiaq facelift globally in April this year. This updated Kodiaq received a redesigned face, bumpers, wheels and tweaked rear lights.

The refreshed cabin of the SUV features an eight-inch infotainment system (a nine-inch unit is optional), a ten-inch digital driver display, Smartlink with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new steering wheel, a wireless charger and suchlike. Apart from that, the India-spec model is likely to come with a few additional features and new flashy paint options.

It is expected to cost between 30 and 35 lakh and is offered with either a single or couple of variants. Once launched, the new Kodiaq will compete against the recently launched Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

