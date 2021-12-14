  • Type your location
      Hyundai inaugurates a new facility in Maharashtra

      Ninad Ambre

      Tuesday 14 December 2021,08:30 AM IST

      - Full-fledged dealership under Modi Hyundai

      - Houses both showroom and workshop

      - Will service all Hyundai vehicles

      Hyundai has recently opened a new dealership in Kalyan, Maharashtra. This is to address all the sales and after-sales needs of Hyundai customers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

      This state-of-the-art facility is the third such dealership under the leadership of Modi Hyundai. The other two facilities are already operational at Kanjurmarg and Malad. The new one in Kalyan is spread across an area of 40,000 sq. ft. This includes a sales outlet of 8,500 sq. ft. and a workshop of 31,500 sq. ft.

      As you'd know, the carmaker has established a firm foothold in India with 1,247 showrooms and 1,360 service stations across the country. And now, with the expansion of the dealer network in Maharashtra, it will adequately help address the growing customer base in this region as well.

      Hyundai inaugurates a new facility in Maharashtra

      All Popular Cars