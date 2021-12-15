  • Type your location
      Kia Carens to make its global debut tomorrow

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 15 December 2021,18:46 PM IST

      South Korean automaker Kia will be showcasing the all-new Carens tomorrow, 16 December 2021. This new model will be the brand’s fourth one for the Indian market after the Seltos, Sonet and the Carnival. Meanwhile, Kia’s new seven-seat car will arrive in the county sometime at the beginning of 2022.

      Coming to the Carens, the company recently released a couple of sketches of the new three-row vehicle, which revealed its three-quarter views and interior. Going by the sketches, the Carens will feature a newly designed exterior that sets it apart from its siblings. However, the interior appears to be inspired by the other Kia models. In fact, Kia is likely to carry a few elements from its existing models to the Carens.

      Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

      Moreover, this new seven-seat vehicle is expected to come with a sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment system, Kia Uvo Connect, cruise control, multiple airbags, stability and traction control, wireless charging, air purifier, 360-degree cameras, electronically adjustable seats with ventilation, Bose sound system and suchlike.

      The Carens may be offered in a choice of petrol and diesel engine options. Also, the engines could be mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. Apart from that, the Carens will take on the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

      Kia Dashboard

      Since its inception, Kia has grown as one of the major automotive brands in India. In fact, the Seltos and Sonet are dominating their segments while the former has been the most sought-after model for Kia. The Carnival is also in demand.

      Kia Carens
      Kia Carens ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
      Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

