      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited surpasses 1.5 million production milestone

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Thursday 31 March 2022,23:58 PM IST

      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), which manages Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini has added a new feather on its hat. The Group has surpassed a new production milestone of 15,00,000 units from its manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Pune and Shendra, and Aurangabad. 

      The SAVWIPL facility in Pune currently produces the Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Polo, and the Volkswagen Vento. The Aurangabad facility produces premium and luxury models from the Group’s brands such as Skoda, Volkswagen and Audi. Until December 2021, the Group has reportedly exported over 5,45,700 cars. Moreover, as part of India 2.0 plans, the Group had also commenced the exports of India made Volkswagen T-Cross in February 2022. 

      Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL said, “Today we have 1.5 million reasons to be proud of our employees’ performance. Without them, the great result of SAVWIPL would be unimaginable. The production milestone is a significant achievement and a testament to the success of our products in the domestic as well as export market. It also highlights the seamless collaboration between our global and Indian teams, who have been instrumental in putting the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map. We are proud that cars engineered at our state of the art manufacturing facilities in India are also driven by the world.”

