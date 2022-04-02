Tata Tigor EV launched in Nepal

Automotive major Tata has introduced the new Tigor EV in Nepal with a choice of three variants – XE, XM, and XZ+, which are also available in a dual-tone option. Prices of the Tigor EV start at NPR 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the brand has also commenced deliveries of the sedan pan-Nepal.

The Tigor EV gets a 26kWh battery pack and a synchronous motor that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. This setup enables 306km of range on a full charge, as per ARAI. This lithium-ion battery pack comes with IP67 certification for protection from dust and water.

Furthermore, Tata also provides eight years/1.60 lakh kilometres of warranty on the battery pack and motor. The Tigor EV supports a universal CCS2 DC fast-charger and can be charged at any 15A socket. When plugged into a 25kW DC charger, the battery charges from zero to 80 per cent in claimed 65 minutes, while charging from any 15A socket takes about 8 hours and 45 minutes.

With the Tigor EV, Tata offers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, dual airbags, a rearview camera with parking sensors, fog lights, ABS with EBD, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Babu Shrestha, CEO, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “With the introduction of the new Tigor EV sedan, after the overwhelming response to the Nexon EV, marks another milestone with our partnership with Tata Motors. The new Tigor EV is engineered to rule the roads with the best given value proposition and experience an unparalleled performance. Tigor EV Sedan is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of the Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle-free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal.”

Tata Tigor EV ₹ 12.24 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV