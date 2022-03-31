  • location
      All-new Toyota Hilux launched in India; prices start at Rs 33.99 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 31 March 2022,13:13 PM IST

      Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the long-awaited Hilux in India with prices starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pickup is available in three variants – 4x4 MT Standard, 4x4 MT high, and 4x4 AT High. That said, Toyota had opened its order books for the Hilux in the country in January 2022. 

      The Hilux gets LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, footboards, and a large load bay. Meanwhile, the brand globally unveiled the eighth-generation facelift Hilux in mid-2020. This pickup is one of the longest vehicles available in India. It is 5,325mm long, 1,900mm wide, 1,815mm tall, and has a 3,085mm wheelbase.

      Toyota Hilux Right Rear Three Quarter

      Inside, the Hilux comes with an analogue instrument cluster and MID, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver seat, and dual-zone temperature control. Furthermore, Toyota offers leather upholstery for the seats.

      The Hilux comes with plenty of features, including some off-road friendly equipment. To begin with, it features an electronic differential lock, hill hold assist, downhill assist, seven airbags, vehicle stability control, cooled glovebox, traction control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and a 4x4 system as standard.

      Toyota Hilux Dashboard

      Under the bonnet, the pickup is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. With a manual gearbox, this powertrain produces 201bhp and 420Nm, while it makes the same 201bhp but 500Nm with an automatic transmission.

      Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the new Toyota Hilux
      Hilux 4x4 MT StandardRs 33.99 lakh
      Hilux 4x4 MT HighRs 35.80 lakh
      Hilux 4x4 AT HighRs 36.80 lakh
      Toyota Hilux
      Toyota Hilux ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
      Toyota | Toyota Hilux | Hilux

      The Hilux is available in three trims.

