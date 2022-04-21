Skoda Auto Volkswagen India commences third shift at Pune plant

In order to meet the rising demand for its vehicles, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has started an additional third shift at the Pune facility in Maharashtra. SAVWIPL oversees operations of five VW group brands in India, namely Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

The entity has two facilities in India, and they are both in Maharashtra – Pune (Chakan) and Aurangabad. The Chakan plant is a 540-acres facility consisting of a press shop, body shop, paint shop, and final assembly line. It also has an engine assembly shop that produces 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. More importantly, the company manufactures Volkswagen Polo, Vento, Virtus, Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Slavia.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group’s INDIA 2.0 project. The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been well received by our customers. We are gearing up to accelerate deliveries of the Skoda Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2022. We recently began exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and exports of the other INDIA 2.0 cars will follow in the months ahead.”

He further added, “With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021.”

