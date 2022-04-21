2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India at Rs 11.29 lakh

After introducing the Baleno facelift and Ertiga facelift, Maruti Suzuki has now launched the new XL6 in India with prices starting at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering is available in three variants, namely Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. It gets a variety of paint options, such as Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red in single tone and Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red in dual-tone.

The refreshed XL6 is powered by the next-generation K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a new six-speed automatic transmission. It makes 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque.

The exterior key highlights of the MPV include a redesigned radiator grille with chrome trim, new LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, fog lamps, newly designed dual-tone 16-inch alloys, rear LED lights with dark grey tint glass, and glossy black B and C pillars.

Maruti Suzuki has also upgraded the interior equipment of the XL6. To begin with, the XL6 gets paddle shifters, an upgraded seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro, artificial leather upholstery for the ventilated front seats, over 40 connected car functions, smartwatch and Amazon Alexa support, voice assistance with ‘Hi Suzuki’ wake-up command, air-cooled cup holders, and more.

Furthermore, the XL6 comes with a few new features, such as four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, and a 360-degree camera setup. The 2022 XL6 competes against the brand-new Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6: XL6 Zeta Rs 11.29 lakh MT Rs 12.79 lakh AT XL6 Alpha Rs 12.29 lakh MT Rs 13.79 lakh AT XL6 Alpha+ Rs 12.89 lakh MT Rs 14.39 lakh AT XL6 dual-tone Rs 13.05 lakh MT Rs 14.55 lakh AT

