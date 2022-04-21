  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India at Rs 11.29 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 21 April 2022,13:05 PM IST

      After introducing the Baleno facelift and Ertiga facelift, Maruti Suzuki has now launched the new XL6 in India with prices starting at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering is available in three variants, namely Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. It gets a variety of paint options, such as Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red in single tone and Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red in dual-tone.

      The refreshed XL6 is powered by the next-generation K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a new six-speed automatic transmission. It makes 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque.

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Front View

      The exterior key highlights of the MPV include a redesigned radiator grille with chrome trim, new LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, fog lamps, newly designed dual-tone 16-inch alloys, rear LED lights with dark grey tint glass, and glossy black B and C pillars.

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Dashboard

      Maruti Suzuki has also upgraded the interior equipment of the XL6. To begin with, the XL6 gets paddle shifters, an upgraded seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro, artificial leather upholstery for the ventilated front seats, over 40 connected car functions, smartwatch and Amazon Alexa support, voice assistance with ‘Hi Suzuki’ wake-up command, air-cooled cup holders, and more.

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Rear View

      Furthermore, the XL6 comes with a few new features, such as four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, and a 360-degree camera setup. The 2022 XL6 competes against the brand-new Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

      Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6:
      XL6 ZetaRs 11.29 lakh MTRs 12.79 lakh AT
      XL6 AlphaRs 12.29 lakh MTRs 13.79 lakh AT
      XL6 Alpha+Rs 12.89 lakh MTRs 14.39 lakh AT
      XL6 dual-toneRs 13.05 lakh MTRs 14.55 lakh AT
      Maruti Suzuki XL6
      Maruti Suzuki XL6 ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | 2022 XL6 | Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India at Rs 11.29 lakh

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India at Rs 11.29 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/21/2022 13:05:05

      The new XL6 is available in three variants.

      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India commences third shift at Pune plant

      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India commences third shift at Pune plant

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/21/2022 09:58:18

      SAVWIPL manufactures the VW and Skoda cars at the plant.

      Datsun India production discontinued

      Datsun India production discontinued

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/20/2022 18:22:52

      Nissan will continue to offer after-sales service, parts, and warranty support to Datsun customers.

      Maruti Suzuki to launch 2022 XL6 in India tomorrow

      Maruti Suzuki to launch 2022 XL6 in India tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat04/20/2022 12:54:26

      It is a mid-life update for Maruti's premium MPV

      Lexus sets up new showroom in Chennai

      Lexus sets up new showroom in Chennai

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/19/2022 18:40:05

      Lexus now has six showrooms across India.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get ventilated seats

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get ventilated seats

      By Desirazu Venkat04/19/2022 17:37:04

      It will be launched in India on 21 April

      Honda commences City e:HEV hybrid production in Rajasthan

      Honda commences City e:HEV hybrid production in Rajasthan

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/19/2022 15:45:50

      Honda will launch the City hybrid in India sometime in May 2022.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      ₹ 8.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.27 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      ₹ 5.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Honda City eHEV

      Honda City eHEV

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

      Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

      ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Kia EV6

      Kia EV6

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki XL6

      Maruti Suzuki XL6

      ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars