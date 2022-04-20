  • location
      Datsun India production discontinued

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 20 April 2022,18:22 PM IST

      Nissan has announced the end of Datsun’s production in India. The firm pulled the plug on the Redi-Go at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited’s plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, Datsun will continue to sell the model until the stock lasts.

      Given the discontinuation of Datsun from India, it will provide after-sales service, parts, and warranty support to its current owners and future customers via Nissan’s national touchpoint network. That said, Datsun had already phased out the Go and Go+ from the Indian market.

      According to a statement released by Nissan, “As part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy, Nissan is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business. In India, this includes the all-new, locally produced Nissan Magnite with over 100,000 customer orders to date”.

      The company further added, “Production of Datsun Redi-GO has ceased at the Chennai Plant (Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd). Sales of the model continue. We can reassure all existing and future Datsun owners that customer satisfaction remains our priority, and we will continue to provide the highest levels of after-sales service, parts availability, and warranty support from our national dealership network”.

