Renault surpasses 9 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Renault India has achieved the 9 lakh unit sales milestone in the country. The carmaker currently sells three models in India including the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.

Last month, Renault updated its entire product range to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. At the same time, the brand discontinued the 800cc (0.8-litre) version of the Kwid hatchback. The company also updated the RXT(O) variant of the Kiger by equipping the model with a range of new features.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, said, “We are extremely thrilled to have crossed the 9 lakh unit sales milestone in India. This incredible journey has been made possible by the unwavering support and belief in the brand from our esteemed customers, dedicated dealer partners, valued suppliers, and our exceptional team of employees, and engineering professionals. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this remarkable achievement. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Company’s commitment to the Indian government's 'Make in India' vision is unwavering and Renault aims to attain 90 per cent localisation for its upcoming products.”

