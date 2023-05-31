Mahindra five-door Thar to get a sunroof

Mahindra recently revealed the launch timeline of its upcoming five-door Thar in the country. The off-roader will debut in the Indian market in 2024. And ahead of the price reveal, the carmaker has been spotted numerous times testing the SUV.

The recent spy pictures of the five-door Thar revealed that it will get an electric sunroof. Now to put it in perspective, the current iteration of the Thar, in its three-door guise, is offered in hard-top and soft-top versions. So, we expect the hard-top trims of the upcoming five-door Thar to come equipped with a sunroof.Notably, the placement of the sunroof on the test mule is rather in favour of rear-seat occupants than the traditional location above the front-row seats.

That said, the longer iteration of the Thar will retain most of the design characteristics from the three-door model. Moreover, it will likely continue with the same powertrain with an option for RWD and 4WD configuration.

Upon arrival, it will directly have a rival waiting for it in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which will launch soon in its five-door avatar with an AWD system.

Image source

Mahindra Five-door Thar ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mahindra | Five-door Thar | Mahindra Five-door Thar