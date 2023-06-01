Mahindra Thar 4x2 to get new ‘RWD’ badge

Mahindra introduced a rear-wheel-drive version of the Thar in January this year. The 2WD Thar looked identical to the 4WD version except for the ‘4x2’ badge on its rear fender. Now, the manufacturer has replaced the ‘4x2’ badge with the new ‘RWD’ badge.

Apart from this, no other changes are visible on the exterior and interior of the rear-wheel-drive Thar. Currently, the SUV is offered in two variants namely AX(O) and LX, the prices of which start from Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the RWD Thar can be had in two powertrain options. A 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre petrol engine that belts out 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. The former comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox whereas the latter is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

