Renault begins export of Kiger to Nepal

When Renault launched the Kiger in India, earlier this year, it had announced that along with domestic production, it would also be exporting the Kiger to various countries in the SAARC region as well as some other major right-hand drive markets across the world. The first country was South Africa and now Renault has begun exports of the sub-four-metre SUV to Nepal.

122 cars have been dispatched to Renault’s 15 dealers across the hill nation all owned by Advanced Automobiles. The Nepali market will get the car with the 1.0-litre NA as well as the 1.0-litre turbo with both transmission options. Like India, Nepal too gets the Kiger in the RXE, RXT and RXZ trim packages as well as with dual-tone colour options. We have of course driven the Kiger and you can read about that here.

Exports had always been one of the key factors in the running of the Renault-Nissan factory near Chennai and this export of cars to Nepal joins the likes of the Kwid and Triber that have been on sale in Nepal for a while now.

