      BMW X1 20i Tech Edition now available in India at Rs 43 lakh

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Friday 16 July 2021,12:37 PM IST

      The BMW X1 Tech Edition has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 43 lakh. It is available on a limited basis in the 20i petrol guise and can only be purchased online at the BMW shop. It is locally produced at the BMW plant in Chennai. 

      In terms of exterior and interior design, the X1 Tech Edition is based on the xline trim and gets the same design elements both inside and outside as well as the same feature list. What is new, however, is that it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display running the latest version of BMWs iDrive system that’s got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition you get a head up display, wireless charging and a seven-speaker sound system. In addition to these, the Tech Edition also sports 18-inch wheels as compared to 17-inch units that’s standard across the rest of the range. 

      Center Console/Centre Console Storage

      The X1 Tech Edition appears to be a response to Mercedes launching the GLA SUV in India and in this case the BMW is priced Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 (depending on the city) lesser than the equivalent Mercedes SUV. 

      Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India holds the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. With the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition, we are once again strengthening the ‘Power of Choice’ for customers looking to enter this segment. With new added features, modern technology and powerful performance, this exclusive limited-edition combines the best of both worlds. It meets the varied mobility needs and fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally.”

