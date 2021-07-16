Tata Motors launches Xpres sub brand for fleet customers

Tata Motors, long known for its heavy presence in the fleet market, has introduced a special fleet sub-brand called Xpres. The first car to be launched under this new venture will be the Xpress-T EV which is essentially a reworked version of the Tigor EV that has been on sale for a while now.

The Xpres-T electric sedan will be launched with two range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars. It has already partnered with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd in Kolkata to deploy 14 XPRES T EVs, as a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

We expect more cars to join the Xpres sub-brand as a part of Tata’s larger fleet plans. Given the current scenario, we expect CNG and electric power to be a large part of the engine lineup in this venture.

Tata Tigor EV Facelift ₹ N/A Onwards

Tata | Tigor EV Facelift | Tata Tigor EV Facelift