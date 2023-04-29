Nissan inaugurates two new showrooms in India

Nissan India has announced the expansion of its network in North and South India with the inauguration of two new facilities in Karnal (Haryana) and Khammam (Telangana), bringing the company’s total touchpoints to 267 in the country, with 14 touchpoints in the state of Haryana and 9 in the state of Telangana.

The BA Nissan showroom and workshop in Karnal is located at 119/4 KM Stone G T Road and has a total built-up area of 19,000 square feet with a large display centre. The VVC Nissan showroom and workshop, on the other hand, is located at VVC Circle Rotary Nagar, Wyra Road, and is spread across 6,000 square feet.

Consequently, Nissan India has expanded its network of customer touchpoints in FY 2022-23 by adding 19 new touchpoints comprising 14 showrooms and 5 service workshops, positioned in key cities across the northern and southern regions of India. Some of these cities include Jaipur, Karnal, Erode, Chennai, Hospet, Rewari, Bhiwani, and Khammam among others.

Commenting on the opening of the new touchpoints, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, said, 'Customer experience is core to Nissan Values and towards the same, we’re expanding the distribution network to enhance the reach with the addition of customer touchpoints. We are confident that these touchpoints will enhance the connection with the customers providing them an opportunity to experience the Nissan brand.'

