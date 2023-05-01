Maruti Suzuki registers sale of 1.37 lakh units in April 2023

- Semiconductor issues continue to impact production

- Exports stood at 16,971 units last month

Maruti Suzuki India has retailed a total of 1.37 lakh passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the month of April 2023. The company has achieved these numbers even as the shortage of electronic components or semiconductors continues to impact the production of its vehicles.

Of the total cars sold by Maruti last month, the numbers also included a sale of 4,039 units to Toyota as per the JV between the two brands, which can be accounted for the Glanza alone. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Vitara, on the other hand, are produced at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

In other news, Maruti is working on a new premium MPV that will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The model, which is expected to receive a tweaked exterior design, will only get the 2.0-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor, paired with an e-CVT unit. The model, which is likely to be called ‘Engage’, will be launched in India by July.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno | FRONX | Maruti Suzuki FRONX