Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India: All you need to know

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been launched in India with prices starting at 7.46 lakh and topping out at Rs 13.13 lakh for the fully loaded Alpha 1.0-litre dual-tone variant. There are seven variants for the car across two engines and three gearbox options. This is Maruti’s second SUV-styled vehicle in the highly competitive sub-4 vehicle segment. Here is everything you need to know about the car.

Variants Explained

Sigma

The entry-level Sigma starts at an attractive price of Rs 7.46 lakh and for this variant, you get Manual IRVM, Gear shift indicator, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and Halogen projectors.

Delta

When you go in for the Delta MT, it’s an additional Rs 86000 which gets you quite a few additional features the likes of which include a 7.0-inch display for the infotainment system, wireless phone mirroring, four speakers, power mirrors, steering mounted audio controls and a rear parcel tray.

Delta Plus

Moving on you have the top-spec 1.2 NA engine version in the form of the Delta+ trim where the difference is Rs 40000 across both transmission options. This trim sees the Fronx get LED headlamps, LED DRLs and alloy wheels. This trim level is also the entry-point into the 1.0-litre turbo engined models for the Fronx.

Zeta

In the Zeta trim, which is Rs 1.5 lakh more than the Delta trim you get side and curtain airbags, rear-view camera, tweeters, wireless charger, button start, rear AC vents, rear wiper, chrome inner door handles and the Suzuki Connect connected car technology.

Alpha

The fully loaded Alpha variant sees the inclusion of a HUD, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch display for the infotainment system, cruise control, auto folding mirrors, diamond-cut wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh over the Zeta trim level. Here you also get the option of a dual-tone colour scheme which is priced at Rs 16000 over the equivalent single-tone Alpha variant.

The venue is the biggest rival?

In our books the biggest competitor for the Fronx apart from its own sibling is the Hyundai Venue. Let us look at the fully loaded Hyundai Venue versus a fully loaded Maruti Fronx. We are talking about the Alpha 1.0-litre turbo AT dual tone Vs the Venue SX (O) DCT dual tone. ‘

In terms of exterior appearance, the Fronx is a crossover with its swoopy lines while the Venue is a little more conventional with a square(ish) stance and more upright body appealing to those that want the traditional SUV shape.

Inside, the Venue feels a bit more cheerful thanks to the use of black and beige while the Fronx’s cabin is darker but feels a tad bit richer thanks to the use of a brown and black colour scheme. The cars are evenly matched in terms of segment-expected features with the Fronx having a HUD while the Venue does gain an upper hand with a digital instrument cluster, reclining rear seats and a power driver’s seat. On the safety front, both cars in this top model get six airbags ABS with EBD, ESP and a traction control programme. Both cars have not been tested in the latest round of GNCAP tests.

The Venue’s other advantage is that you can still get it with a diesel engine which in this case is Hyundai’s 1.5-litre unit that produces 99bhp/240Nm and is only offered with a six-speed manual.

Auto Expo debut

The Maruti Fronx was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January of this year and stands alongside the Maruti Brezza in the highly competitive sub-4 SUV segment. It is based on the Maruti Baleno and shares its design, features and specifications with the hatchback. We saw the car at the Auto Expo, then drove it two months later and finally had a chance to check out a fully accessorised version at the first drive experience.

Engine and specifications

The Fronx can be had with Maruti’s tried and tested 1.2-litre K-Series petrol producing 88bhp/114Nm while the newer engine is the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo producing 99bhp/147Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.

Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a rival to the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

