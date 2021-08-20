Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      New Volkswagen mid-size sedan likely to debut in early 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Friday 20 August 2021,17:57 PM IST

      Volkswagen recently commenced production of the Taigun, while prices of the model will be announced in September 2021. The company has begun preparations for the next model in the line, which will be a mid-size sedan based on the Virtus that is sold internationally.

      According to a report, the Volkswagen Virtus-based mid-size sedan is set to roll off the production line in early 2022, followed by the launch of the model in Q2, CY2022. Test mules of the model have already been spotted on numerous occasions, and the model will be larger than the Vento, the product it will replace, in terms of dimensions.

      To be underpinned by Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform that also forms the base for the Taigun, the new mid-size sedan will be available as a petrol-only offering. The finer details regarding the engine are not known at the moment, although we can expect the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine to be present under the hood. Once launched, the new Volkswagen mid-size sedan will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its own upcoming sibling, the Skoda Slavia.

      Volkswagen Vento ₹ 10.00 Lakh Onwards
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Volkswagen Vento | Vento

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      New Volkswagen mid-size sedan likely to debut in early 2022

      New Volkswagen mid-size sedan likely to debut in early 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/20/2021 16:05:59

      Media reports suggest that the production of the upcoming mid-size sedan from Volkswagen will begin in early 2022, followed by deliveries in Q2, CY2022.

      Ford EcoSport facelift spotted undisguised ahead of launch

      Ford EcoSport facelift spotted undisguised ahead of launch

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/18/2021 18:22:50

      The new Ford EcoSport facelift has been sighted without any camouflage, hinting that the model might be launched in India soon.

      Volkswagen Taigun production commences; bookings open

      Volkswagen Taigun production commences; bookings open

      By Nikhil Puthran08/18/2021 19:54:56

      Deliveries for the Volkswagen Taigun will start in September.

      MG Astor teased; to debut with AI assistant and Level 2 ADAS

      MG Astor teased; to debut with AI assistant and Level 2 ADAS

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/18/2021 17:55:25

      MG's new mid-size SUV will officially be called the Astor. The model is set to be launched later this year.

      All-new Tata Tigor EV unveiled, to be launched on 31 August 2021

      All-new Tata Tigor EV unveiled, to be launched on 31 August 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/18/2021 12:53:15

      Tata has introduced its all-new Tigor pure electric vehicle powered by the Ziptron. The car will be launched in the country on 31 August 2021.

      Honda Amaze facelift priced at Rs 7.16 lakh

      Honda Amaze facelift priced at Rs 7.16 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat08/18/2021 11:54:02

      This is a mid-life update for the compact sedan

      Skoda India opens new showroom in Patna

      Skoda India opens new showroom in Patna

      By Jay Shah08/18/2021 10:33:12

      Skoda India opens new showroom in Patna

      Featured Cars

      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars