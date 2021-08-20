New Volkswagen mid-size sedan likely to debut in early 2022

Volkswagen recently commenced production of the Taigun, while prices of the model will be announced in September 2021. The company has begun preparations for the next model in the line, which will be a mid-size sedan based on the Virtus that is sold internationally.

According to a report, the Volkswagen Virtus-based mid-size sedan is set to roll off the production line in early 2022, followed by the launch of the model in Q2, CY2022. Test mules of the model have already been spotted on numerous occasions, and the model will be larger than the Vento, the product it will replace, in terms of dimensions.

To be underpinned by Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform that also forms the base for the Taigun, the new mid-size sedan will be available as a petrol-only offering. The finer details regarding the engine are not known at the moment, although we can expect the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine to be present under the hood. Once launched, the new Volkswagen mid-size sedan will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its own upcoming sibling, the Skoda Slavia.

