Mahindra launches Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant at Rs 10.69 lakh

Last month, Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model was launched in three variants including N4, N8, and N10. The company has now discreetly announced the prices for the new N10 (O) variant, which costs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the N10 variant, the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant gets the multi-terrain technology (manual locking differential). Save for the aforementioned feature, the Bolero Neo N10 (O) is identical to the N10 variant that it is based on.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo range is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels exclusively via a five-speed manual transmission. The model returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.28kmpl. The SUV is offered in six colours including Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black.

