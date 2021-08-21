Please Tell Us Your City

      Mahindra launches Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant at Rs 10.69 lakh

      Saturday 21 August 2021,20:46 PM IST

      Last month, Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model was launched in three variants including N4, N8, and N10. The company has now discreetly announced the prices for the new N10 (O) variant, which costs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Compared to the N10 variant, the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant gets the multi-terrain technology (manual locking differential). Save for the aforementioned feature, the Bolero Neo N10 (O) is identical to the N10 variant that it is based on.

      Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo range is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels exclusively via a five-speed manual transmission. The model returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.28kmpl. The SUV is offered in six colours including Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black.

      The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant gets a multi-terrain technology (manual locking differential) over the regular N10 variant.

      New Volkswagen mid-size sedan likely to debut in early 2022

      New Volkswagen mid-size sedan likely to debut in early 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/20/2021 16:05:59

      Media reports suggest that the production of the upcoming mid-size sedan from Volkswagen will begin in early 2022, followed by deliveries in Q2, CY2022.

      Ford EcoSport facelift spotted undisguised ahead of launch

      Ford EcoSport facelift spotted undisguised ahead of launch

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/18/2021 18:22:50

      The new Ford EcoSport facelift has been sighted without any camouflage, hinting that the model might be launched in India soon.

      Volkswagen Taigun production commences; bookings open

      Volkswagen Taigun production commences; bookings open

      By Nikhil Puthran08/18/2021 19:54:56

      Deliveries for the Volkswagen Taigun will start in September.

      MG Astor teased; to debut with AI assistant and Level 2 ADAS

      MG Astor teased; to debut with AI assistant and Level 2 ADAS

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/18/2021 17:55:25

      MG's new mid-size SUV will officially be called the Astor. The model is set to be launched later this year.

      All-new Tata Tigor EV unveiled, to be launched on 31 August 2021

      All-new Tata Tigor EV unveiled, to be launched on 31 August 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/18/2021 12:53:15

      Tata has introduced its all-new Tigor pure electric vehicle powered by the Ziptron. The car will be launched in the country on 31 August 2021.

      Honda Amaze facelift priced at Rs 7.16 lakh

      Honda Amaze facelift priced at Rs 7.16 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat08/18/2021 11:54:02

      This is a mid-life update for the compact sedan

