      Ford EcoSport facelift spotted undisguised ahead of launch

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Thursday 19 August 2021,09:00 AM IST

      The Ford EcoSport facelift was first caught testing back in June, and now a new image shared on the web gives us the first look at an uncamouflaged unit of the model, revealing changes to the fascia of the model.

      As seen in the spy image, the new Ford EcoSport facelift was spotted at what seems to be a dealership yard, hinting that the launch of the updated model could be right around the corner. Evident from the photo is a new grille with a chrome outline, redesigned front bumper with black fog light surrounds, a silver faux skid plate, projector headlamps, and a new yellow paintjob. Previous spy shots have revealed that the LED DRLs will move away from the headlamp housing to the fog light cluster, and will have an inverted L-shape. The sub-four metre SUV is also expected to get new 16-inch alloy wheels.

      Details regarding any changes to the interior of the 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model could arrive with revised upholstery and an updated infotainment system. We expect the mechanicals to remain unchanged, and hence the model is expected to carry over the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors from the outgoing model.

      Ford EcoSport Facelift
      All Ford CarsUpcoming Ford Cars
      Ford | Ford EcoSport facelift | EcoSport facelift

      All Popular Cars