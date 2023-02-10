  • location
            New Nissan MPV in the works

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 10 February 2023,13:25 PM IST

            The Renault-Nissan alliance will soon have a new model for India. This time, it will be a new MPV from Nissan that will essentially be the re-badged version of the Renault Triber that is already on sale in India since 2019.

            The group company already retails the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger cousins. Besides this, Nissan only sells the Kicks SUV which, unfortunately, does not add to the volume sales for the brand. The new Nissan MPV will be based on the Triber and will have three rows of seating.

            To distinguish itself, Nissan’s MPV will have unique exterior styling like a redesigned front fascia, different wheels, and new colour schemes. However, it will share the 1.0-litre petrol powertrain with the Triber. Presently, the motor generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

            Inside, the cabin will be equipped with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a two-deck glovebox, and a manual air conditioner. We expect Nissan’s MPV to be launched by the end of 2023. 

