Jeep Club Edition range launched; limited units available

Jeep India has launched the Meridian and Compass Club Editions at Rs 27.75 lakh and Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both the special editions are positioned at the entry-level variants in their respective line-up and get a handful of cosmetic updates inside out.

Starting with the Jeep Meridian three-row SUV, it gets a dual-tone paint scheme and a side step as a standard fitment with the Club Edition. Moreover, the SUV also gets a roof rack and a square black decal on the bonnet. The Meridian Club Edition is Rs 2.35 lakh cheaper than the Limited 4x2 variant and is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass Club Edition that costs Rs 1.08 lakh less than the entry-level Sport trim gets a contrasting grey roof and a black graphic on the hood. Further, this special edition gets a ‘Club Edition’ badge on the boot and is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Notably, both Club Editions are available only till 28 February, 2023.

